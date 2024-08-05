BOSTON - Spc. JT Minor of the 215th Army Band, welcomes the audience as the Master of Ceremonies during a ceremony to open the "Every Flag a Story" exhibit in Memorial Hall at the Massachusetts State House, Aug. 7, 2024.
(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Laura Berry)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8578255
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-JK179-4794
|Resolution:
|4320x2880
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.