Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit

BOSTON - Spc. JT Minor of the 215th Army Band, welcomes the audience as the Master of Ceremonies during a ceremony to open the "Every Flag a Story" exhibit in Memorial Hall at the Massachusetts State House, Aug. 7, 2024.

(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Laura Berry)

Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US