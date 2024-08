The wrecked 83-foot motor vessel Jacob Pike successfully refloated after salvage operations in the New Meadows River, Harpswell, Maine, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Salvage crews used airbags to lift the vessel and pumps to dewater the wreck. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Pamela Manns)

