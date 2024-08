The wrecked 83-foot motor vessel Jacob Pike successfully refloated after salvage operations in the New Meadows River, Harpswell, Maine, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The Jacob Pike sank following a winter storm on January 10, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Baumgartner)

