PP24-2 Works with Side by Side with Legazpi Vets

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 5, 2024) – U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Helfrich, middle left, chief veterinary planner for Pacific Partnership 24-2 in the Philippines, explains the check in and surgery procedures to U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, right, Pacific Partnership 24-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, Australian Air Force Cmdr. Scott Minchin, middle right, PP24-2 deputy commander, and Lt. Cmdr. Sean Boyd, left, PP24-2 chief staff officer, at a PP24-2 spay and neuter clinic in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 5, 2024. The clinic was a side-by-side public health and capacity building exchange focused on public awareness in pet ownership, canine and feline population control and provided valuable training opportunities to veterinary students. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

