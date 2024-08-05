PP24-2 Works with Side by Side with Legazpi Vets

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 5, 2024) – Legazpi resident Aina Rasul waits with her dogs Yumi and Gab after checking in at a Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) spay and neuter clinic in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 5, 2024. The clinic is a side-by-side public health and capacity building exchange focused on public awareness in pet ownership, canine and feline population control as well as valuable training opportunities to veterinary students. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

