Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 7, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), observes the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), while in formation a quadrilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity exercise with the Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the U.S., Aug. 7, 2024. Lake Erie is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Selena Esteban)

