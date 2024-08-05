Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity [Image 2 of 5]

    Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 7, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) right, sails in formation with the Philippine Navy’s Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), left, and the Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) , during a quadrilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity exercise with the Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the U.S., Aug. 7, 2024, Aug. 7, 2024. Lake Erie is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Selena Esteban)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 21:05
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USN
    AFP
    RCN
    MCA

