Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 7, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) right, sails in formation with the Philippine Navy’s Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), left, and the Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) , during a quadrilateral Maritime Cooperation Activity exercise with the Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the U.S., Aug. 7, 2024, Aug. 7, 2024. Lake Erie is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Selena Esteban)

