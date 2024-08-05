Sgt. Kaitlynn Jackson: one of the first Army soldiers to become a unit recovery instructor after graduating with honors from the Unit Recovery Team Instructor Course (URTIC) at Ft. Hunter-Liggett, California in June, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 19:58 Photo ID: 8577387 VIRIN: 240612-A-QN315-1540 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 7.88 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trailblazers for the U.S Army [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.