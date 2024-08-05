Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailblazers for the U.S Army [Image 5 of 5]

    Trailblazers for the U.S Army

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Keely Winter and Sgt. Kaitlynn Jackson: two of the first Army soldiers to become unit recovery instructors after graduating with honors from the Unit Recovery Team Instructor Course (URTIC) at Ft. Hunter-Liggett, California in June, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 19:57
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Trailblazers for the U.S. Army

    Mortuary Affairs
    310th ESC
    Unit Recovery Team

