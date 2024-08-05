The Air University Innovation Accelerator (AUiX) hosted an open house at the Eagle Institute in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, August 7, 2024. The Eagle Institute is used as a bridge between public and private sectors by fostering collaboration and networking among the DoD, industry, academia, and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8577060 VIRIN: 240807-F-UQ930-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.58 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUiX Day at The Eagle Institute [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.