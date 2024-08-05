The Air University Innovation Accelerator (AUiX) hosted an open house at the Eagle Institute in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, August 7, 2024. The Eagle Institute is used as a bridge between public and private sectors by fostering collaboration and networking among the DoD, industry, academia, and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8577057
|VIRIN:
|240807-F-UQ930-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUiX Day at The Eagle Institute [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.