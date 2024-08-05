Georgia Army National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Debby

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, stage a convoy of vehicles to respond to Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts Aug. 7, 2024, in Sylvania, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

