    Georgia Army National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Debby [Image 1 of 2]

    Georgia Army National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Debby

    SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army officers with the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, meet with local responders during Tropical Storm Debby Aug. 7, 2024, in Sylvania, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8577021
    VIRIN: 240807-A-QG422-7246
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, US
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Tropical Storm Debby

