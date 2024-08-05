Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    National Night Out 2024

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Vanessa Schell 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Barstow Police Department held the annual National Night Out event at Dana Park in Barstow, Ca. on August 6. Several city departments, vendors, K9’s, and Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow personnel were present at the event to provide information regarding community safety, fingerprinting, educational demonstrations, and much more. Police and children attending the event went head-to-head during a friendly water balloon fight.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:06
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    #usmc #NationalNightOut #mclbbarstow #CommunitySafety

