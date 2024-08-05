Barstow Police Department held the annual National Night Out event at Dana Park in Barstow, Ca. on August 6. Several city departments, vendors, K9’s, and Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow personnel were present at the event to provide information regarding community safety, fingerprinting, educational demonstrations, and much more. Police and children attending the event went head-to-head during a friendly water balloon fight.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:06 Photo ID: 8577019 VIRIN: 240806-O-YP097-4410 Resolution: 3327x2218 Size: 4.52 MB Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Night Out 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.