Pensacola Lighthouse Celebrates National Lighthouse Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum celebrated National Lighthouse Day Aug. 7 with free lighthouse tours, bounce houses, yard games and food. The 151-foot lighthouse has survived cannon fire, two lightning strikes and the 1886 Great Charleston Earthquake since being lit in 1859 and is still an active U.S. Coast Guard aid to navigation. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

