    Pensacola Lighthouse Celebrates National Lighthouse Day [Image 1 of 3]

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard Electricians Mate 1st Class Spencer Griswold shows off a 26-foot trailerable aids to navigation boat (TANB) at the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum Aug. 7. The museum celebrated National Lighthouse Day Aug. 7 with free lighthouse tours, bounce houses, yard games and food. The 151-foot lighthouse has survived cannon fire, two lightning strikes and the 1886 Great Charleston Earthquake since being lit in 1859 and is still an active U.S. Coast Guard aid to navigation. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Coast Guard
    Lighthouse
    CNRSE. NASP

