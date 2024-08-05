Pa. Army National Guard unit conducts operational planning exercise

Staff officers from 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, conduct an operational planning exercise August 7, as part of the unit’s annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap. Under the watchful eyes of a Doctrinal Training Team from National Guard Bureau, members of the squadron staff brief Lt. Col. Gordon Kinneer, squadron commander, on potential courses of action (COAs) as part of the exercise. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

