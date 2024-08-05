Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Army National Guard unit conducts operational planning exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Pa. Army National Guard unit conducts operational planning exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Staff officers from 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, conduct an operational planning exercise August 7, as part of the unit’s annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap. Under the watchful eyes of a Doctrinal Training Team from National Guard Bureau, members of the squadron staff brief Lt. Col. Gordon Kinneer, squadron commander, on potential courses of action (COAs) as part of the exercise. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    This work, Pa. Army National Guard unit conducts operational planning exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS

