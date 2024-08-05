Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024 [Image 39 of 42]

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Carter Cooper, representing the Virginia Army National Guard, approaches the finish line of the biathlon event at the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 06, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Virginia Army National Guard
    VANG
    VAARNG
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

