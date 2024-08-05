U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Adam Broden, representing the Montana Army National Guard, approaches the finish line of the biathlon event at the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 06, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

