Olympic Medalists visit Deployed Service Members

Michael Tinsley, U.S. Olympic medalist, leads U.S. Airmen and Soldiers in warm-up exercises during an Olympic training clinic at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The training clinic gave U.S. military members the chance to train with and learn from Olympic medalists, inspiring service members to achieve their own personal goals. (U.S. Air Force photo)
