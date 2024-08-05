Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Medalists visit Deployed Service Members [Image 9 of 12]

    Olympic Medalists visit Deployed Service Members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Michael Tinsley, U.S. Olympic medalist, talks to deployed U.S. Airmen and Soldiers about his career, inspirations and experiences during an Olympic training clinic at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The training clinic gave U.S. military members the chance to train with and learn from Olympic medalists, inspiring service members to achieve their own personal goals. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 02:08
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Physical Training
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Olympics

