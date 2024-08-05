On July 12, 2024, a memorial celebration was held at the UN Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, to honor the late Brig. Gen. Richard S. Whitcomb. The event recognized Whitcomb’s significant contributions to South Korea. Among those in attendance was Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, who acknowledged Whitcomb’s exceptional leadership and profound impact on both nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 01:27 Photo ID: 8575073 VIRIN: 240712-A-HB317-1005 Resolution: 5809x3873 Size: 3.44 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Whitcomb Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Anjelica Asejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.