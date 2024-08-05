Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whitcomb Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Whitcomb Memorial Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Anjelica Asejo 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On July 12, 2024, a memorial celebration was held at the UN Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, to honor the late Brig. Gen. Richard S. Whitcomb. The event recognized Whitcomb’s significant contributions to South Korea. Among those in attendance was Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, who acknowledged Whitcomb’s exceptional leadership and profound impact on both nations.

