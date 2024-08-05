Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th ESC Whitcomb Conference Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    19th ESC Whitcomb Conference Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Anjelica Asejo 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Daegu, Korea, dedicating a conference room to the late Brig. Gen. Richard S. Whitcomb. The event honored Whitcomb's legacy, highlighting his leadership and deep commitment to the Korean people after the Korean War. Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak praised Whitcomb for his enduring impact on both Korea and the U.S. Army.

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Team19

