19th ESC Whitcomb Conference Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Daegu, Korea, dedicating a conference room to the late Brig. Gen. Richard S. Whitcomb. The event honored Whitcomb's legacy, highlighting his leadership and deep commitment to the Korean people after the Korean War. Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak praised Whitcomb for his enduring impact on both Korea and the U.S. Army.

