Exercise PANAMAX 2024 begins, US Army South hosts 11 nations at Fort Sam Houston for major multinational exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, commander of U.S. Army South, poses with Ecuadorian military leaders in front of the Fort Sam Houston Theater at the start of exercise PANAMAX 2024,Aug. 6, 2024. PANAMAX is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, multinational, biennial command post exercise (CPX) enabling multiple participating nations to practice interoperability and strengthen their ability to plan and execute complex multinational operations at various locations across the United States, Aug. 5-14. At Fort Sam Houston, Army South is hosting 11 nations from South and Central America, as well as U.S. joint staff members, who will participate in the exercise as part of Multinational Forces South (MNFS) and the Chilean-led Combined Force Land Component Command (CFLCC).

