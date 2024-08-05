Exercise PANAMAX 2024 begins, US Army South hosts 11 nations at Fort Sam Houston for major multinational exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, U.S. Army South commanding general, welcomes hundreds of joint, multinational participants during the start of exercise PANAMAX 2024, Aug 6, 2024, at the Fort Sam Houston Theater. PANAMAX is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, multinational, biennial command post exercise (CPX) enabling multiple participating nations to practice interoperability and strengthen their ability to plan and execute complex multinational operations at various locations across the United States, Aug. 5-14. At Fort Sam Houston, Army South is hosting 11 nations from South and Central America, as well as U.S. joint staff members, who will participate in the exercise as part of Multinational Forces South (MNFS) and the Chilean-led Combined Force Land Component Command (CFLCC).

