U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Devin Miller, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 353rd Transportation Company out of Buffalo, MN, readies himself to run lanes for Table VI of the Vehicle Gunnery qualification during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 5, 2024. CSTX 24-02 is designed to ensure Army Reserve units are trained and ready, able to bring combat-ready, lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)

