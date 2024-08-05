Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Devin Miller, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 353rd Transportation Company out of Buffalo, MN, readies himself to run lanes for Table VI of the Vehicle Gunnery qualification during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 5, 2024. CSTX 24-02 is designed to ensure Army Reserve units are trained and ready, able to bring combat-ready, lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8574600
    VIRIN: 240805-A-PU192-1028
    Resolution: 5583x4127
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Rachel Skowyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    HMMWV
    M240
    readiness
    training
    CSTX
    84th TC
    CSTX 24-02
    84th Training Company

