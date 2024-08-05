Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Jorge Hernandez, a senior gunner with the 84th Training Command out of Fort Knox, KY, prepares to mount an M240 to a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 5, 2024. CSTX 24-02 is designed to ensure Army Reserve units are trained and ready, able to bring combat-ready, lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)

    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    HMMWV
    M240
    readiness
    training
    CSTX
    84th TC
    CSTX 24-02
    84th Training Company

