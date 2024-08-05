U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Jorge Hernandez, a senior gunner with the 84th Training Command out of Fort Knox, KY, prepares to mount an M240 to a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 5, 2024. CSTX 24-02 is designed to ensure Army Reserve units are trained and ready, able to bring combat-ready, lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra)

