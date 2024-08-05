Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tammy Hollister, 97th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) guidon to Maj. Joshua Cross, 97th LRS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th LRS delivers agile logistics in support of the Air Force's sole C-17, KC-135, & KC-46 Formal Training Units, the squadron is composed of 328 officer, enlisted, and civilian personnel broken into five functional flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8574290
    VIRIN: 240712-F-UX118-1052
    Resolution: 5752x3835
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024
    97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024
    97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    97 AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download