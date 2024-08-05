U.S. Air Force Col. Tammy Hollister, 97th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) guidon to Maj. Joshua Cross, 97th LRS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th LRS delivers agile logistics in support of the Air Force's sole C-17, KC-135, & KC-46 Formal Training Units, the squadron is composed of 328 officer, enlisted, and civilian personnel broken into five functional flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8574290
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-UX118-1052
|Resolution:
|5752x3835
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.