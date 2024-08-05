97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Tammy Hollister, 97th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) guidon to Maj. Joshua Cross, 97th LRS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th LRS delivers agile logistics in support of the Air Force's sole C-17, KC-135, & KC-46 Formal Training Units, the squadron is composed of 328 officer, enlisted, and civilian personnel broken into five functional flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

