97th AMW welcomes nine new commanders in 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Tammy Hollister, 97th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 97th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) guidon to Maj. Chau Tran, 97th SFS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th Security Forces Squadron provides security for C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, it also provides force protection and law enforcement support for more than 10,000 active duty military, DOD civilians, contractors, family members and retired personnel in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

