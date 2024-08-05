Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution First Sail, May 17, 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Constitution First Sail, May 17, 2024

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Constitution sets sail in the Boston Harbor for its first cruise of the year in Boston, May 17, 2024. (DoD Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler.)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8574078
    VIRIN: 240517-D-SH180-1173
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Constitution First Sail, May 17, 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Constitution First Sail, May 17, 2024

