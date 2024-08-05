Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:21 Photo ID: 8573874 VIRIN: 240604-F-OJ181-1047 Resolution: 5069x3373 Size: 2.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Back to the beginning... [Image 4 of 4], by JEWAUN VICTOR, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.