Back to the beginning...

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - Wearing his original dress uniform, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest Borden returned to the base where his military flying career began 71 years ago. He sat down with James Warrick, 87th Air Base Wing historian, to reminisce on his time spent at McGuire Air Force Base on June 4, 2024.



Borden joined the Air Force in 1950. After completing combat training at Tyndall AFB, Florida, he began his flying career as a second lieutenant with the 5th Fighter Squadron at McGuire AFB, New Jersey in 1953.



McGuire had just become home to the North American F-86D Sabre, replacing the Lockheed F-94 Starfire. The mission at the time was intercepting unknown targets over the Atlantic Ocean.



“I was here for three years flying the F-86D and making the intercepts,” Borden said. “This was a pretty serious business because it was during this period that the Russians were attempting to show their strength by flying along the coast.”



When asked about life at the base, Borden revealed that McGuire was nothing like the installation of today.



“The base at that time was very much like a family. It was so small, and everything was together,” Borden said. “There was a lot of work that the squadrons had to do. There weren’t many people on the base, so organizations weren't very big.”



Borden’s career was intertwined with greatness. During his tenure at McGuire, he and his team completed a mission flying 20 aircraft carrying 212 passengers to Greenland. Once they arrived, they were tasked with flying to Lajes Airfield, Portugal. Under the leadership of revered Gen. Curtis LeMay, Strategic Air Command commander, they embarked on a flight into strong headwinds with an acceptable loss rate of 20%.



“That made us really study hard and plan for that next day,” Borden said. “We took off the next morning and didn't lose one plane or person.”



Borden said that this was his most memorable mission during his 35 years of service.



During his career, Borden attained 7,500 flying hours, but made note that he had one more takeoff than landing.



“We were flying out over Lakehurst and Lakewood. My flight leader, for some reason, got lost in a bank of clouds. He wanted to come find me and I told him where I was at about 10,000 feet,” Borden recalled. “Well, he didn't see me, but he got to 10,000 feet and he flew into me, knocking my wing off. The airplane started spinning and I waited for a minute, then bailed out.”



Borden is living history. His interview will be used by historians and authorized personnel completing Department of the Air Force history reports and other research. He remains committed to service, even after 39 years of retirement, making him the epitome of an airman.