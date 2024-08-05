Frecce Tricolori arrives at Stewart Air National Guard Base

Eleven Aermacchi MB-339 jet trainers assigned to the Frecce Tricolori land at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, August 5, 2024. The Frecce Tricolori operated out of Stewart Air National Guard Base for the New York Air Show during their Canada and North America air show tour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Briana Ross)

