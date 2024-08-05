Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frecce Tricolori arrives at Stewart Air National Guard Base

    NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Briana Ross 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Members assigned to the Frecce Tricolori hold a meeting on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, August 5, 2024. The Frecce Tricolori operated out of Stewart Air National Guard Base for the New York Air Show during their Canada and North America air show tour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Briana Ross)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 11:18
    Location: NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Frecce Tricolori arrives at Stewart Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Briana Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

