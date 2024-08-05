Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Honorary Commander Walk through. 2, August 2024. [Image 6 of 7]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Honorary Commander Walk through. 2, August 2024.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On 2 August 2024, Mr. Harold English was named Honorary Commander of ASA Fort Dix. Mr. English is the President and CEO of Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce. Mr. English toured the training facilities on ASA Fort Dix and met with several members of the Command. Escorted by Eric Gordon, Deputy to the Commander and John Piper Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security. These photos highlight there visit to the MSTC and EST facilities. (Photos taken by Daniel Amburg / Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 08:32
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
