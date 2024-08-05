Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Honorary Commander Walk through. 2, August 2024.

On 2 August 2024, Mr. Harold English was named Honorary Commander of ASA Fort Dix. Mr. English is the President and CEO of Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce. Mr. English toured the training facilities on ASA Fort Dix and met with several members of the Command. Escorted by Eric Gordon, Deputy to the Commander and John Piper Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security. These photos highlight there visit to the MSTC and EST facilities. (Photos taken by Daniel Amburg / Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)
