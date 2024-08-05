Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | VMM-265, JGSDF Conduct Flight Operations Over the Pacific [Image 11 of 11]

    RD24 | VMM-265, JGSDF Conduct Flight Operations Over the Pacific

    JAPAN

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts flight operations with a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force V-22 Osprey aircraft in support of Exercise Resolute Dragon (RD) 24 in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8572721
    VIRIN: 240728-M-GV479-1408
    Resolution: 6316x4211
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MAG12
    VMM-265
    V-22 Osprey
    resolutedragon
    RD24

