RD24 | VMM-265, JGSDF Conduct Flight Operations Over the Pacific

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts flight operations with a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force V-22 Osprey aircraft in support of Exercise Resolute Dragon (RD) 24 in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

