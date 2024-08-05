RD24 | VMM-265, JGSDF Conduct Flight Operations Over the Pacific

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load onto an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prior to flight operations with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel in support of Exercise Resolute Dragon (RD) 24 in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

