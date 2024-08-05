DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Anthony Erdmann, and Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Jeremiah Fragilous, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, go over a performance assessment worksheet Aug. 8, 2024 at Port Ops aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 00:43 Photo ID: 8572489 VIRIN: 240805-N-KE644-1024 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.67 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Port Ops Performance Assessment Review [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.