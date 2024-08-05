Port Ops Performance Assessment Review

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Anthony Erdmann, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, fills out a performance assessment worksheet Aug. 8, 2024 at Port Ops aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

