U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members carry a simulated casualty onto a JASDF CH-47J/JA while conducting a bilateral en-route care training during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Naha Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 3, 2024. The bilateral ERC enhances service members ability to conduct aeromedical evacuation in rotary wing platforms in order to transport the casualty to higher echelon of care. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 00:19 Photo ID: 8572439 VIRIN: 240803-M-WK421-1255 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.47 MB Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RD 24 | 3rd Med. Bn, JASDF perform joint ERC exercise [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.