    RD 24 | 3rd Med. Bn, JASDF perform joint ERC exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    RD 24 | 3rd Med. Bn, JASDF perform joint ERC exercise

    NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members carry a simulated casualty during an en-route care training during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at JASDF Naha Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2024. The bilateral ERC enhances service members ability to conduct aeromedical evacuation in rotary wing platforms in order to transport the casualty to higher echelon of care. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 00:19
    Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, RD 24 | 3rd Med. Bn, JASDF perform joint ERC exercise [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS

    Medical
    Nurses
    Allies
    ERC

