A C-130 Hercules with the Air Force Reserve's 934th Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis completes an airdrop over Badger Drop Zone on South Post on July 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 934th has aircrews completing airdrop training at Fort McCoy regularly as it offers many spaces to complete the training, plus also has Young Air Assault Strip where C-130s also can land and take off. Fort McCoy is a regular training space for airdrop practice by many other Air Force mobility forces every year, too. Also, traditional airdrops by Air Force airlifters, such as the C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III, are at altitudes of anywhere between 400 and 1,000 feet, and Fort McCoy offers plenty of airspace to train at those altitudes. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US Airdrop training at Fort McCoy