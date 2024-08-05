Photo Story: Airdrop training at Fort McCoy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A C-130 Hercules with the Air Force Reserve's 934th Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis completes an airdrop over Badger Drop Zone on South Post on July 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 934th has aircrews completing airdrop training at Fort McCoy regularly as it offers many spaces to complete the training, plus also has Young Air Assault Strip where C-130s also can land and take off.

    Fort McCoy is a regular training space for airdrop practice by many other Air Force mobility forces every year, too.

    Also, traditional airdrops by Air Force airlifters, such as the C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III, are at altitudes of anywhere between 400 and 1,000 feet, and Fort McCoy offers plenty of airspace to train at those altitudes.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

