    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City

    ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, far right, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (327) presents Rockland Maine’s Mayor Nicole Kalloch, right, and Rockland City Council member Penelope York, left, with a plaque honoring the redesignation of Rockland, Maine, as an official Coast Guard City, in Rockland Harbor, Aug. 2, 2024. Eagle’s command, crew and Coast Guard Academy cadets hosted a reception to celebrate this event while the ship was anchored in Rockland Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 22:50
    Location: ROCKLAND, MAINE, US
    USCGC Eagle (WIX-327)

