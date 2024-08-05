Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City [Image 1 of 3]
ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES
08.02.2024
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, far right, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (327) presents Rockland Maine’s Mayor Nicole Kalloch, right, and Rockland City Council member Penelope York, left, with a plaque honoring the redesignation of Rockland, Maine, as an official Coast Guard City, in Rockland Harbor, Aug. 2, 2024. Eagle’s command, crew and Coast Guard Academy cadets hosted a reception to celebrate this event while the ship was anchored in Rockland Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
|08.02.2024
|08.05.2024 22:50
|8572372
|240802-G-NJ244-1004
|8256x5504
|22.05 MB
|ROCKLAND, MAINE, US
|2
|0
Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City