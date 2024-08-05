Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City [Image 2 of 3]
ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES
08.02.2024
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, far right, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (327) presents a plaque to Rockland City Council members, honoring the redesignation of Rockland, Maine, as an official Coast Guard City, in Rockland Harbor, Aug. 2, 2024. Eagle’s command, crew and Coast Guard Academy cadets hosted a reception to celebrate this event while the ship was moored in Rockland Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8572373
|VIRIN:
|240802-G-NJ244-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.63 MB
|Location:
|ROCKLAND, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
