Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City

    ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, far right, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (327) presents a plaque to Rockland City Council members, honoring the redesignation of Rockland, Maine, as an official Coast Guard City, in Rockland Harbor, Aug. 2, 2024. Eagle’s command, crew and Coast Guard Academy cadets hosted a reception to celebrate this event while the ship was moored in Rockland Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8572373
    VIRIN: 240802-G-NJ244-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: ROCKLAND, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City
    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City
    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download